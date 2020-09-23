HARRISBURG (KDKA) – This afternoon, the House of Representatives will be meeting to discuss a bill Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed.

The question, will more families get the chance to watch their kids play sports?

Here’s what this legislation will do: it will allow K-12 schools to make their own decisions on how many spectators can attend high school sports and activities.

Just on Monday, Gov. Wolf vetoed the bill after it passed both the senate and house with bipartisan support earlier this month.

The Wolf administration’s gathering limits of 25 people indoors and 250 people outdoors apply to youth sports, but this bill would give schools the power to make their own rules on the number of spectators.

The Governor has said that statewide gathering limits need to be applied to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, some families say that it’s possible to expand attendance while allowing adequate physical distancing.

Today’s meeting for the House of Representatives will be at 1 p.m.