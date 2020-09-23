HARRISBURG (KDKA/AP) – House Republicans lost an override vote Wednesday about Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto of a bill that would have given school boards the ability to make decisions on sports and extracurricular activities, including whether and how many spectators to allow.

It had passed the House earlier this month with 150 “yes” votes, but the override tally, 130-71, fell slightly short of the supermajority required.

During floor debate, Minority Leader Frank Dermody warned that acting like the coronavirus is going away “is folly.”

“This is about politics,” said Dermody, D-Allegheny. “This is not about the safety of our children. It’s not about the welfare of student-athletes.”

The sponsor, Rep. Mike Reese, R-Westmoreland, called the proposal a return to common sense.

Rep. Anita Kulik, D-Allegheny, said a high school athlete in her district suffered a broken arm last week, but the child’s parents were not at the game.

“We hold parents responsible for the well-being of their children,” Kulik said. “I wholeheartedly believe that parents have inherent rights to be where their children are.”

Although Democrats are in the minority in the House and Senate, Wolf has not lost an override vote since he became governor.

At a news conference Tuesday, Wolf said he monitored attendance at football games last weekend — days after the judge’s ruling — and said “there were very few schools, if any, that had big, big crowds at their events.” He surmised that people “self-regulated” and stayed away to avoid crowds.

Schools can “safely work spectators at events,” said Holly Farnese, executive director of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Directors Association.

Athletic directors don’t want to go against the governor, she said, but “it’s really tough to tell parents they can’t come and watch their children play.”

The WPIAL says safety should be the focus.

“Parents really want to be able to see their kids compete. At the same time, parents are really concerned too on the safety of their kids, but what parent would not be,” WPIAL Assistant to Executive Director Vince Sortino told KDKA.

In the wake of a federal judge’s ruling that tossed statewide pandemic limits on crowd size, some schools have been opening up their stadiums past the state’s 25-indoor, 250-outdoor limits.

Ellwood City Area School District is allowing up to 1,000 people at its homecoming game this Friday. And Pittsburgh Public Schools is opening Cupples Stadium, but says fan seating for varsity football, soccer and field hockey is “limited” and will follow Allegheny County’s guidelines, which were not overturned by the federal ruling.

Last week, Butler opened up their stadium, anticipating about 750 people to fill the stands that can hold about 6,800. The Karns City School District also opened up to fans.

