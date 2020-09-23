By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Protesters have gathered in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor.
The only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes during the raid on the night of March 13. Prosecutors said that two officers who fired their weapons at the Black woman were justified in using force to protect themselves after they were shot at.
Demonstrators have gathered at Freedom Corner, calling for justice. Protests are happening across the country following the news.
