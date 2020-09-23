Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is one of the best coffee cities in America, according to a WalletHub report.
Pittsburgh ranks number six in WalletHub’s list of best coffee cities in the nation, getting beat out by Tampa, Miami, Portland, San Francisco and Seattle.
The ‘Burgh is also tied for first with the most coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes per capita.
The worst coffee cities in the country? Toledo, Laredo and Greensboro come in last.
WalletHub made the list by comparing the 100 most populated U.S. cities across 12 metrics. You can read more about the report and its methodology online.
