The statue, which sits in Schenley Park in Oakland, has been vandalized twice this summer.By Paul Martino
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Art Commission has voted to remove the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park.

They voted 3-0 in favor of removing the Columbus statue, which has recently been vandalized twice.

In August, Mayor Bill Peduto called for a public process for reviewing the statue. It’s owned by the city and sits on city property.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

In June, the statue was vandalized with red paint. Hand prints and phrases including “murder” were painted on the statue before it was cleaned up.

Then in July, the messages said “no more racist rapist,” “BLM” and “abolition now.”

