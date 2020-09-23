PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Art Commission has voted to remove the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park.
They voted 3-0 in favor of removing the Columbus statue, which has recently been vandalized twice.
The Pittsburgh Art Commission unanimously votes to remove the Christopher Columbus monument from Schenley Park. Reaction @KDKA news at 5,6. pic.twitter.com/F7j3712zG1
— PAUL D. MARTINO (@PMARTKDKA) September 23, 2020
In August, Mayor Bill Peduto called for a public process for reviewing the statue. It’s owned by the city and sits on city property.
Just this summer, it was vandalized twice.
In June, the statue was vandalized with red paint. Hand prints and phrases including “murder” were painted on the statue before it was cleaned up.
Then in July, the messages said “no more racist rapist,” “BLM” and “abolition now.”
Watch KDKA News at 5 and 6 p.m. for Paul Martino’s full report.
You must log in to post a comment.