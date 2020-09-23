CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 42 New Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 11,821
Rain chances remain low and temperatures will be warm for the rest of the week.By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:Local TV, Local Weather, Pittsburgh Weather, Ron Smiley, weather, Weather Forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Temperatures are good five-to-ten degrees warmer this morning than they were just 24 hours ago and the change will be noticeable.

Afternoon temperatures will continue the trend with highs likely being just shy of 80 degrees.

The only concern to the forecast today would be some very patchy fog this morning and possibly some hazy being back due to the west coast fires. There was a little evidence of this yesterday with some hazy sunset pictures being posted to social media.

Looking ahead, there is little chance of rain through Saturday.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Everyone should see some rain through the day on Sunday and even better rain chances will come in next Tuesday according to current data.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

