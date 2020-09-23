PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Temperatures are good five-to-ten degrees warmer this morning than they were just 24 hours ago and the change will be noticeable.
Afternoon temperatures will continue the trend with highs likely being just shy of 80 degrees.
The only concern to the forecast today would be some very patchy fog this morning and possibly some hazy being back due to the west coast fires. There was a little evidence of this yesterday with some hazy sunset pictures being posted to social media.
Looking ahead, there is little chance of rain through Saturday.
Everyone should see some rain through the day on Sunday and even better rain chances will come in next Tuesday according to current data.
