WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A Washington County mother is in jail, charged with assaulting her 3-month-old son.
Symantha Sullivan, 25, is facing multiple charges in the incident, including two counts of attempted criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated assault.
State police say the incident happened on Sept. 11 when they were called to the America’s Best motel on Chestnut Street in Washington for a report of an unresponsive child.
Authorities say the mother, Sullivan, admitted hitting her baby in the back of the head.
The boy was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital where doctors found he suffered “multiple severe internal injuries that were suspected to be the result of physical abuse.”
Sullivan remains in the Washington County Jail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for next week.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.