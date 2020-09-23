CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More than 79,000 West Virginia residents have requested absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election, Secretary of State Mac Warner said.
There were more than 1.2 million registered voters as of Tuesday, Warner said in his weekly update on statewide voter participation.
Absentee ballots started going out Friday to voters who requested them. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28. County clerks must receive the application by that date.
To request a ballot, use the absentee ballot application portal, print and mail an application from GoVoteWV.com or call or write the county clerk to request an application form.
Oct. 13 is the last day to register or update registration to vote in the Nov. 3 election, Warner’s office said in a news release.
