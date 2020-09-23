By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) – WVU is resuming in-person undergrad classes, saying there’s been a decline in student cases.

The university announced on Wednesday it’ll have students back in the classroom starting on Sept. 28. The same percentage of courses will be conducted in-person as when fall classes started.

“The student daily positive case numbers are down, including those tests conducted outside the WVU system,” Dr. Jeffrey Coben, associate vice president of health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health, said in a statement. “Additionally, we have seen consistent declines in student quarantine and isolation cases.”

The move to go temporarily online-only came after an increase in coronavirus cases, as well as concerns about an outbreak following several reports of parties over the holiday weekend.

Dean of Students Corey Farris said in a statement pausing in-person class helped “reset expectations” for life both on and off campus during the pandemic.

Also on Wednesday, the Starbucks at The Market @ UPlace was temporarily closed after the university was notified of a coronavirus exposure at the storefront.