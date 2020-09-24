By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 60 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,140 test results and zero additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, six are probable and the rest are confirmed.
New cases range in age from 7 months to 91 years with a median age of 35 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests range from Sept. 14 through Sept. 23.
The total number of cases countywide now stands at 11,927 since March.
There have been 1,191 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll stands at 376.
Health officials say 163,382 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
