PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County is lifting its coronavirus order, effective immediately.
Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen announced the county was easing restrictions on Thursday.
However, state orders that weren’t tossed in the latest federal ruling — including mask-wearing, mandatory telework and occupancy restrictions on businesses like bars and restaurants — are still in place.
“Our case counts continue to remain relatively low and we are doing much better than other areas of the country,” said Bogen in a statement.
“Throughout the pandemic, the department has used the most up-to-date information to make decisions to control the spread of the virus in our community. Those efforts have been effective. While we are lifting the more restrictive orders today, we hope that residents will continue to follow guidance in place to protect themselves, their friends and their families.”
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.