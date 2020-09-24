CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 46 New Cases, And 3 Additional Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allentown, Assault, Excelsior Street, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Stabbing

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say four people were injured after an assault and stabbing in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.

On Thursday, Pittsburgh police responded to a report of an assault on the 900 block of Excelsior Street around 6:15 p.m. Police say they found two women who appeared to have stabbed each other.

The two victims were then taken to local hospitals with multiple stab wounds each. One woman is in critical condition, while the other is in stable condition, police say.

Officials say an altercation occurred inside a home on Excelsior Street and spilled outside onto Allen Street. Police say two men were also injured during the altercation. Both were taken to local hospitals in stable condition with minor head injuries, law enforcement says.

Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments