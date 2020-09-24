PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are still questions 24 hours after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

The 26-year-old paramedic was shot and killed by police issuing a search warrant on March 13. Protesters marched across the country Wednesday, including in Pittsburgh, calling for justice.

Local civil rights attorney Todd Hollis said this case has many challenges, transparency being the biggest one.

One of the biggest questions in the case is whether Louisville police announced themselves while issuing the search warrant at her home. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the officers did, while Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker says the officers did not.

Walker claims he thought the police were intruders and opened fire, claiming self-defense. Police then fired back.

“That would justify the use of force,” Hollis said.

This is the reason AG Cameron said the officers cannot be criminally charged. Hollis, who has argued several prominent local cases, said this case lacks hard evidence and body cams could have played a tremendous role in the investigation.

“Had they had those cameras on, we wouldn’t have to ask those questions,” said Hollis.

Now, new controversy surrounds the charge that was brought against one of the officers — wanton endangerment for shooting outside and endangering Taylor’s neighbors. It’s a Class D, a less severe felony.

“When police have to police themselves, there is a different standard of justice,” said Hollis.

Hollis is calling on lawmakers to create a common standard for determining qualified immunity.

“There needs to be a separate body, free of collusion, that can come and evaluate these things,” said Hollis.

While there will still be a federal investigation into Taylor’s death, Hollis said long-term change is needed and that starts with voting.