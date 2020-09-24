PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly a dozen residents and one employee at Light of Life Rescue Mission in Pittsburgh have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Light of Light Rescue Mission executive director confirms 11 residents and one staffer have tested positive for COVID-19. The mission gives food and shelter to people experiencing homelessness, poverty or addiction.

The North Side mission’s website says they became aware last week of three presumptive cases and contacted the Allegheny County Health Department. Then on Friday, they were notified of nine more positive cases in long-term residents after quick follow-up testing.

They say all of the infected residents and their roommates have been relocated and are doing well.

There are currently 53 people who are sheltering-in-place inside the shelter, and staff who may have come in contact with infected residents are self-quarantining for two weeks.

Light of Life says they are continuing to follow CDC sanitization guidelines and will still serve outdoor breakfast and dinner to-go.

A new round of testing is being conducted today, and the mission is working with the Allegheny County Health Department on protocols and safety measures.

