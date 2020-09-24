CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 46 New Cases, And 3 Additional Deaths
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a 19-year-old has been charged with attempted homicide after a shooting at a car wash in McKees Rocks.

The Allegheny County Police Department said Daemon Daleek Choat was arrested Thursday. He is charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempted homicide, recklessly endangering another person and firearm violations.

Police say officials were called to the car wash on Chartiers Avenue on Sunday afternoon for reports of a man shot. Police say they found the victim, a 38-year-old man, who was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police say.

