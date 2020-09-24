Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a 19-year-old has been charged with attempted homicide after a shooting at a car wash in McKees Rocks.
The Allegheny County Police Department said Daemon Daleek Choat was arrested Thursday. He is charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempted homicide, recklessly endangering another person and firearm violations.
Police say officials were called to the car wash on Chartiers Avenue on Sunday afternoon for reports of a man shot. Police say they found the victim, a 38-year-old man, who was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police say.
