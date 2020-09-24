By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crisis Center North’s Paws For Empowerment team has a new addition.
Meet Rune, a two-month-old chocolate labrador retriever. Her training is underway as she works toward supporting victims of domestic violence in the courtroom. Once she becomes comfortable working in the courtroom, she will help victims in counseling sessions and public appearances.
Rune joins dogs Penny and Ari, as well as Thea — a cat — on the team. Rune was named for her “magical healing properties,” the nonprofit says.
“Rune has already exhibited an aptitude for canine advocacy work. I have no doubt with the guidance of Penny, Ari, and Thea, Rune will make her own special and distinct mark as a canine advocate in victim services,” said Grace Coleman, CCN’s executive director, in a release.
