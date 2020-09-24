PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded Patric Hornqvist to the Florida Panthers.
The Penguins announced Thursday that they traded Hornqvist for defenseman Mike Matheson and forward Colton Sceviour.
TRADE ALERT! 🚨
The Penguins have acquired defenseman Mike Matheson and forward Colton Sceviour from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Patric Hornqvist.

— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 24, 2020
Hornqvist spent the last six seasons with the Penguins.
“First, this was a difficult decision to say goodbye to a terrific person and player in Patric,” said executive vice president and general manager Jim Rutherford in a release. “He was a huge part of our success over the last six seasons, including back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, and we wish him nothing but the best.
“Mike is a young, skilled defenseman with great offensive instincts who plays with speed and has a good shot, while Colton is a solid veteran player who has a lot of experience on the penalty kill.”
Matheson finished last season with 20 points in 59 games, while Sceviour had 16 points in 69 games in 2019-20.
