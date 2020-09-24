CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 46 New Cases, And 3 Additional Deaths
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded Patric Hornqvist to the Florida Panthers.

The Penguins announced Thursday that they traded Hornqvist for defenseman Mike Matheson and forward Colton Sceviour.

Hornqvist spent the last six seasons with the Penguins.

“First, this was a difficult decision to say goodbye to a terrific person and player in Patric,” said executive vice president and general manager Jim Rutherford in a release. “He was a huge part of our success over the last six seasons, including back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, and we wish him nothing but the best.

“Mike is a young, skilled defenseman with great offensive instincts who plays with speed and has a good shot, while Colton is a solid veteran player who has a lot of experience on the penalty kill.”

Matheson finished last season with 20 points in 59 games, while Sceviour had 16 points in 69 games in 2019-20.

