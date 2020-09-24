Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The PIAA is planning to move forward with high school football championships during Thanksgiving weekend, according to a report.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, championship weekend will be taking place at Hersheypark Stadium with three games per day.
The championship weekend taking place on Thanksgiving weekend is two weeks earlier than originally planned.
The PIAA also approved the playoff bracket structure with the biggest change being that only district champions can qualify for playoffs.
