By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This year’s virtual airport auction is over.
The Allegheny County Airport Authority auctioned off abandoned vehicles from the Pittsburgh International Airport, as well as used authority vehicles and equipment, on Thursday. The highest bids were for a $34,000 2016 Cadillac Escalade, which belonged to former Pittsburgh Steeler Artie Burns, and a $26,000 2018 Chevy Camaro.
The former Steelers cornerback and current Chicago Bear tore his ACL in the offseason. The Steelers’ 2016 first-round pick signed a one-year contract with the Bears this offseason after spending the first four years of his career in Pittsburgh.
