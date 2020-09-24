Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who injured a teenager in Homewood.
Pittsburgh police say they responded Thursday to a report of a juvenile who was hit by a vehicle on Frankstown Avenue near the intersection of N. Homewood Avenue after 7 p.m. Officials say the 14-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police did not provide a description of the vehicle.
