PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case, there were protests in other cities across the country, including in Pittsburgh.

The protests in Pittsburgh remained peaceful Wednesday night. The group marched to Freedom Corner in the Hill District.

Tim Stevens, head of the Black Political Empowerment Project told KDKA’s Lisa Washington, “We’ve seen so many deaths of African-Americans at the hands of police and it seems like justice, the word justice is losing its meaning in America.”

Stevens says not charging the officers who shot Breonna Taylor shows a lack of justice.

“People are upset,” Stevens said. “People are tired of the absence of justice, the absence of fairness when it comes to Black people and the police.”

In Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, hundreds of protestors marched peacefully, starting in Oakland, going through the Hill District.

Stevens says the protests and marches reflect the emotions of those who don’t feel they are treated equally.

He says voting is the best way to be an advocate for change.

He added, “The political process must be made accountable and one way to do that is by a massive outpouring of voters on November 3rd.”

Pittsburgh’s mayor Bill Peduto tweeted the following:

“Breonna Taylor’s death was tragic. Today our judicial system continued the tragedy. Systemic change is needed throughout our criminal justice system. May her memory and the memories of too many others inspire all of us and provide the courage needed for change.”