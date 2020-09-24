By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently not hosting any fans during home games in the month of September, the team is hopeful that they will be able to host fans at Heinz Field soon.

The Steelers held their home opener last Sunday in an empty stadium when they played host to the Denver Broncos, coming away with a 26-21 victory.

The Steelers host the HoustonTexans this upcoming Sunday and that game will be held without fans in attendance as well.

The team is hopeful, however, that a limited amount of fans will be able to attend the game when the Philadelphia Eagles and Steelers square off on October 11 at Heinz Field.

In a statement provided to KDKA, Burt Lauten, Steelers Director of Communications said the following:

“As we previously announced, we will not have any fans at our home games in September. However, we remain optimistic about hosting a limited amount of fans at Heinz Field beginning with our game against the Philadelphia Eagles on October 11.”

In July, the Steelers said they will require masks if fans are allowed at Heinz Field this season.