By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Westmoreland Manor has announced that 15 additional residents and 4 additional employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
This takes the total among residents to 47 and 7 among staff.
Westmoreland Manor is continuing to test all staff and residents that test negative every 3-7 days until 14 days since the most recent positive result has passed.
On Tuesday, Westmoreland Manor reported 12 residents and one employee had tested positive for coronavirus.
The facility is temporarily stopping face-to-face visitation and will consult with state officials going forward.
