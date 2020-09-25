By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 68 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,035 test results and 4 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, two are probable and the rest are confirmed.

New cases range in age from 3 years to 88 years with a median age of 36 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests range from Sept. 1 through Sept. 18.

One of the new reported deaths was an individual in their 60’s, two were in their 80’s, and one was in their 90’s. Two of the cases were associated with long-term care facilities.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 11,995 since March.

There have been 1,192 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll stands at 380.

Health officials say 173,442 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

