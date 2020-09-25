Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed inside an apartment building in Mount Oliver overnight.
According to the Allegheny County Police, county 911 was called to the building in the 1700 block of Arlington Avenue just after 3:00 a.m. on Friday morning for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
