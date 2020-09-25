MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A local high school has canceled its football game and is temporarily closing down after a second student tested positive for coronavirus.

The Gateway High School cites Department of Health and Department of Education guidelines that say schools within counties with a moderate level of community transmission should shut down a building when there are two to four students who test positive.

The district says high school students will be going online during the five-day closure.

Gateway football coach Don Holl also says the game against Pine-Richland Friday night has been canceled.

A letter from the superintendent says the district is doing contact tracing to notify people who have been in contact with the second student who tested positive. They say that student has been quarantined and was last in the building on Sept. 22.

It was the high school’s second positive test result within two weeks.