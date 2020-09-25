By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After President Trump held two rallies in the Pittsburgh area, Gov. Tom Wolf is asking him to follow coronavirus mitigation guidelines when visiting.

President Trump held a rally in front of a packed crowd at the Pittsburgh International Airport this week, then another at the Arnold Palmer International Airport earlier this month.

Wolf said ahead of the Sept. 10 rally, his administration sent a letter to the Trump campaign asking them to follow the state’s coronavirus mitigation efforts.

“It is gravely concerning that the president would insist on holding this event with blatant disregard for social distancing and masking requirements. His decision to bring thousands of people together in a tight space in the midst of a global pandemic caused by an airborne virus is flat out wrong,” Wolf said in a statement.

“No matter what party you support, all Americans should be very concerned that the president has put headlines and publicity above the health and safety of our families and communities.”

The governor went on to ask Pennsylvanians who attends rallies or large gatherings to wear a mask and social distance, saying it will help keep people from contracting the virus and bringing it home to their families.

He also criticized the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Instead of spending his time on rallies, the president should return to Washington and deal with things that matter to Pennsylvanians, like unemployment assistance, state and local aid, hazard pay and a cohesive strategy for pulling the country out of this pandemic as quickly as possible,” read Wolf’s statement.

When the president was at the Pittsburgh Airport, he said Wolf “hasn’t been so great.” In Latrobe, he was critical of the governor’s shutdown orders, advocating for restrictions to be lifted.