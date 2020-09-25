PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Madilyn McClain and Rachael Lucas are two teens with a compassionate connection.

McClain has stage 3 rectal cancer and a rare genetic syndrome that heightens her risk for other diseases. Lucas wanted to do something to support her.

“When I first learned about this, I kind of felt lonely,” said McClain. “But then my mom started telling people, my friends’ parents, and people and just so grateful with (the) support. I am so lucky to have her.”

“When I found out Maddie was sick, I was really devastated. And I wanted to do something to help. So I started making lip balms,” said Lucas.

Lucas started a fundraising campaign making natural, homemade lip balms and selling them. But instead of keeping the money, McClain donates the profits to Hair Peace Charities, a nonprofit that helps women and girls buy wigs during their cancer journeys.

McClain hasn’t yet experienced any hair loss, but she wants to help other young women who have.

“When I heard there was this 13-year-old gal that had rectal cancer, your heart breaks because you don’t think of children having a difficult struggle with cancer,” said Bonny Diver, the founder of Hair Peace Charities.

At a recent check presentation, the three of them connected, along with their families.

“I’m just staying positive and happy,” said McClain.

“We call hair, prayer, and care. And we’re happy to help out with that money,” added Diver.

If you want to purchase the lip balm to support Hair Peace Charities, you can email Bdiver1@verizon.net.

KDKA wants to hear your positive stories. Click here to share.