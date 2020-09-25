PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Charleroi 7, Waynesburg Central 6
Coudersport 45, Cameron County 0
Delone 27, Littlestown 7
Lakeland 0, Carbondale 0
Middletown 54, Juniata 19
Mount Pleasant 13, Southmoreland 10
Northern Bedford 56, Moshannon Valley 7
Pennington, N.J. 28, Bristol 6
Southern Columbia 67, Warrior Run 0
Westinghouse 20, Brashear 0
Wilmington 42, Sharpsville 0
Windber 53, Shade 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Allentown Allen vs. Northampton, ccd.
Bangor vs. Northwestern Lehigh, ccd.
Cambridge Springs vs. Eisenhower, ccd.
East Stroudsburg North vs. Emmaus, ccd.
Elizabeth Forward vs. Canon-McMillan, ccd.
Governor Mifflin vs. Episcopal Academy, ccd.
Halifax vs. Hamburg, ccd.
Malvern Prep vs. Berks Catholic, ccd.
Marion Center vs. Homer-Center, ccd.
Moniteau vs. Bradford, ccd.
Montrose vs. Old Forge, ccd.
Norristown vs. Methacton, ccd.
North Schuylkill vs. Pen Argyl, ccd.
Phoenixville vs. Pottsgrove, ccd.
Pine Grove vs. Schuylkill Haven, ccd.
Pine-Richland vs. Gateway, ccd.
Pleasant Valley vs. Allentown Dieruff, ccd.
Pottsville Nativity vs. Panther Valley, ccd.
Saucon Valley vs. Pottsville, ccd.
Sayre Area vs. Muncy, ccd.
Shamokin vs. Mifflinburg, ccd.
St. Marys vs. Central Clarion, ccd.
Towanda vs. North Penn-Mansfield, ccd.
Upper Merion vs. Pottstown, ccd.
Whitehall vs. Bethlehem Catholic, ccd.
Whitehall vs. Easton, ccd.
Wyoming Valley West vs. Tunkhannock, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
