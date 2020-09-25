CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 46 New Cases, And 3 Additional Deaths
Police are investigating the shooting.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in McKeesport.

The Allegheny County Police Department says officials responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Odair Street on Friday afternoon. First responders found the victim, who was shot in the upper body, police say.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating.

