By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in McKeesport.
The Allegheny County Police Department says officials responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Odair Street on Friday afternoon. First responders found the victim, who was shot in the upper body, police say.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating.
