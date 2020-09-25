MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKAD) — Some parents want to know more about the hybrid model Mt. Lebanon School District is shifting to in October.

The district is hiring temporary classroom monitors to oversee classes while teachers are teaching at home. Some parents say they feel they’re being kept in the dark.

They want to know how many classes their children will have during the day with a teacher in the classroom versus classes with a teacher being at home teaching through a screen.

“Nobody wants their kids to go to school and sit in front of a screen. They think it’s ridiculous,” said Cindy Janay.

Janay has two sons at Mt. Lebanon High School. She said she’s ready for them to have some in-person classes but wants more clarity on how that will look.

“A lot of people want to know how many classes is my kid going to be sitting in that their teacher is on the screen. I think that comes to lack of communication,” said Janay.

“The staffing issue was the reason cited that we weren’t initially able to return to the hybrid model,” said Susan Uffelman.

In August, Mt. Lebanon School District voted to have the first nine weeks of school online, saying that it was the safest plan at the time. The district also said that it wouldn’t have enough staff for a hybrid model.

However, parents are hoping the staffing numbers have changed.

“I don’t think the superintendent would have moved the hybrid model until October if he didn’t have the staffing taken care of. But now they’re posting this job for these monitors. We are concerned that staffing is still an issue,” said Uffelman.

The district said that some teachers will still be teaching from home on the first day of the hybrid model due to health reasons. The job description on the district’s website says the classroom monitor will assist a teacher who is working remotely and ensure students remain on task during class.

The district couldn’t comment on how many teachers will be working from home when the hybrid model begins, nor could it comment on how many classroom monitors it’s looking to hire.

The district did say it’s working on a schedule and plans on sending that out to parents next week. Hybrid classes for middle and high schools start Oct. 5 and Oct. 13 for elementary school students.