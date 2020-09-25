By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 806 new cases of Coronavirus Friday and 2 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 154,203 since Wednesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Sept. 18 and Sept. 24, is 184,083 with 5,474 positive cases, the Health Department says. There were 28,701 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Sept. 24. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Today’s 2 deaths bring the statewide death toll to 8,081.

There are 1,816,397 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 22,591 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 4,961 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 27,552 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,419 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 10,551 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

