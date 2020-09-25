CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 46 New Cases, And 3 Additional Deaths
Rochell Brewton will be charged via summons.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — 23-year old Rochell Brewton will be facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run accident.

Pittsburgh Police had responded Thursday evening to a report of a hit-and-run accident.

At the time, the reported age of the victim was 14-years old, but police provided an update on Friday stating that the victim was 35-years old.

Rochell will be charged by summons for causing an accident resulting in injury while not licensed.

