By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — 23-year old Rochell Brewton will be facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run accident.
Pittsburgh Police had responded Thursday evening to a report of a hit-and-run accident.
At the time, the reported age of the victim was 14-years old, but police provided an update on Friday stating that the victim was 35-years old.
UPDATE: Police have made an arrest in the hit-and-run.
Note: The victim was 35. Original reports from the scene that the victim was 14 were incorrect. The victim suffered a concussion and was confused, but was transported in stable condition.
More info:https://t.co/iH601ixS3j https://t.co/MD8oXY0Jah
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) September 25, 2020
Rochell will be charged by summons for causing an accident resulting in injury while not licensed.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
