PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s been on-again, off-again for many years, but the renovation of the iconic produce terminal in the Strip District is just about completed.

Tenants are ready to move in and KDKA’s Paul Martino got a sneak peek on Friday.

For decades, the building was a wholesale terminal for fruits and vegetables. In more recent times, it was nearly empty. Now, $63 million later, there is new life, new tenants and new excitement at the old terminal.

“We’re going to uplift the local community, planning on having a lot of events, having exciting tenants coming around. It’s going to be a great project,” said Morgan McCoy, marketing director.

After wrangling with politicians, other developers and the community, McCaffery Interests got the right to renovate and develop the Pittsburgh relic. A peek inside shows much of the old structure remains. Tenants can build out the spaces as they wish.

The first tenant, a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store, moves in soon. The terminal is huge, the size of five football fields.

There are firm leases on 20 percent of the space and tentative commitments for another 35 percent.

“There’s going to be a lot of workers, now a lot of residents, along with local and suburban traffic,” said McCoy.

Behind the terminal will be 67 new upscale townhouses. Once the construction is done, there will be three walkways through the terminal, which gives people direct access to the river. But what about parking?

“We’ve brought some parking back to the front of the building. We have a little over 200 spaces right behind the terminal. There’s a lot at 21st and Smallman,” McCoy said.

Other new tenants include a women’s golfing store, a plant store, brewpubs and a nail salon.