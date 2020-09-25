Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A pop-up movie theater is coming to a parking lot near the new Strip District Terminal development.
Row House Cinema and McCaffery, the developers of the Strip District Terminal, teamed up to host a drive-in cinema most weekends in October on the corner of 21st and Smallman streets.
They’ll play classic family-friendly movies like titles from Tim Burton and Halloween staples like Hocus Pocus, and there will be classic movie concessions along with beer and hard cider.
People have to social distance and masks will be required for all transactions.
Tickets run $30 per car and go on sale Sept. 28. You can learn more online.
