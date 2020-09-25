By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department announced on Facebook that the Firearms Division of the officer is booked through March 2021.
The department has been booking appointments to apply for firearms permits online and made the announcement on its Facebook page.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Firearms Division of the Sheriff’s Office is now booked through March 2021 and unable to offer any additional appointments,” the post said.
The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is asking those wanting to apply for a firearm permit to periodically check their website and social media pages to know when more appointments will be accepted.
More information on permits and open appointments can be found on the office’s website.
