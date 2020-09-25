By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Resources Council traveling glass recycling bin program is making several weeklong appearances in local communities.
The program gives free recycling service to residents living in municipalities that are no longer accepting glass in recycling collection.
In October, the program will be at the Hampton Community Swimming Pool Oct. 10-15, at the Borough of Thornburg Maintenance Facility Oct. 17-22 and at the Boyce Park Soccer Fields Oct. 24-29.
Since its launch in June, the program has collected more than 58 tons of glass.
Individuals can also recycle glass containers at two upcoming hard-to-recycle collection events: one at the Settlers Cabin park wave pool parking lot on Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., then another on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pittsburgh Mills.
You can go to the Pennsylvania Resource Council’s website to learn more.
You must log in to post a comment.