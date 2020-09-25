Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Beaver County man is facing federal civil penalties after Transportation Security Administration officers discovered a loaded 9mm handgun using their x-ray machine at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
The incident happened on Thursday when officers spotted the gun that was loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber.
TSA officers alerted the Allegheny County Police, who questioned the man and confiscated the gun.
As of September 24, fourteen firearms have caught at security checkpoints at the Pittsburgh International Airport so far in 2020.
