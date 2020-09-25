Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two rallies marched through Pittsburgh on Thursday.
One was organized by “Trans Youniting” and rallied outside of the City-County Building.
The group listened to speeches on Grant Street and said it’s mission is to eradicate transphobia.
They said they’ll be marching every Thursday until Election Day.
Another group marched down Grant Street, calling out the Trump Administration and its immigration policies.
The demonstrators called for abolishing ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Their message was an opposition to the incarceration of undocumented immigrants, which the demonstrators called “concentration camps.”
