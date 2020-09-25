PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Friday looks to be the 11th dry day in a row at Pittsburgh International Airport and going for 13 since there’s a chance for some rain on Sunday.

If there isn’t any rain on Sunday, and it’s looking more likely rain won’t be until very late, then that would tie the 14-day dry streak that took place in 2017. That was the driest start to the season.

The area still stands at 1.92″ below normal.

More sunshine is expected on Friday with a high of 80 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a repeat of Friday and then it starts to get a bit sticky for Sunday.

Much of the day will be mostly sunny before rain arrives but not until late in the evening.

Sunday will be the warmest day with a high of 82 degrees.

One change to note is Monday also looks to stay mild with a few scattered showers and highs in the upper 70s.

Then, there will be seasonable temperatures in the low 70s on Tuesday, which is the day rain is likely.

Wednesday and Thursday, the fall chill is on, and highs only stay in the low 60s.

