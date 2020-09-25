By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Seven more employees at a Westmoreland County nursing home with rising coronavirus cases have tested positive.

Yesterday, county leaders announced the National Guard would come in to help with testing patients and staff amid an outbreak at Westmoreland Manor. They’re expected to arrive Sunday and remain through at least Tuesday.

The long-term care facility first reported on Monday that 20 residents and two employees had tested positive for coronavirus. As of Friday afternoon, 47 residents and 19 employees have been infected.

County leaders believe employees brought the virus into the facility, which had gone six months without any resident cases.

“There was a contract nurse that came into the Westmoreland Manor. It happened with being in contact with our other staff members and residents themselves,” Westmoreland County commissioner Sean Kertes told KDKA earlier this week.

Westmoreland Manor is continuing to test all staff and residents who test negative every three to seven days until it’s been two weeks since the most recent positive result. There are 336 total residents in the nursing home.