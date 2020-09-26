Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 106 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,426 test results and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, five are probable and the rest are confirmed.
New cases range in age from 5 years to 94 years with a median age of 31 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranges from September 17 through September 25.
The total number of cases countywide now stands at 12,101 since March.
There have been 1,199 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll stands at 380.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.