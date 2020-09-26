CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 46 New Cases, And 3 Additional Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A 24-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Fatal Shooting, Local News, Local TV, Turtle Creek

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — Homicide detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department are investigating a shooting in Turtle Creek that left one person dead.

Just after 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Mortimer Avenue.

First responders found a 24-year old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for more details on this developing story. 

Comments