By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — Homicide detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department are investigating a shooting in Turtle Creek that left one person dead.
Just after 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Mortimer Avenue.
NOW: Allegheny County Homicide Detectives are invetsating a fatal shooting in Turtle Creek.
Police say a 24-year-old male was shot and killed in the 300 block of Mortimer Avenue around 5:15am. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/I8eyoX5lbq
— Royce Jones KDKA (@roycejonesnews) September 26, 2020
First responders found a 24-year old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for more details on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.