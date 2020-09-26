Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In downtown Pittsburgh, a group of people supporting the Black Trans Lives Matter movement protested outside Pittsburgh Municipal Court Friday.
They were protesting to support three people who were due in court for preliminary hearings, alleging that Pittsburgh Police charged them with crimes they did not commit because of the gender with which they identify.
So far, Pittsburgh Police have not released any response about yesterday’s protest.
