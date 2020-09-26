CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Total Coronavirus Cases Surpass 12,000
The protesters are alleging that Pittsburgh Police has been targeting certain activists.
Filed Under:Black Lives Matter, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh Municipal Court, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In downtown Pittsburgh, a group of people supporting the Black Trans Lives Matter movement protested outside Pittsburgh Municipal Court Friday.

They were protesting to support three people who were due in court for preliminary hearings, alleging that Pittsburgh Police charged them with crimes they did not commit because of the gender with which they identify.

So far, Pittsburgh Police have not released any response about yesterday’s protest.

