By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cheerleading practice for Pittsburgh Brashear High School is temporarily canceled after a cheerleader on the team tested positive for coronavirus.
The last practice for the team was on September 17 at the school tennis court, and Pittsburgh Public Schools says social distancing protocols were followed and screenings were conducted. At that time, the student who tested positive was not exhibiting any symptoms.
All Pittsburgh Brashear cheerleaders and families were notified of the positive case on Friday, according to Pittsburgh Public Schools.
Cheerleading practice is expected to resume on October 2.
