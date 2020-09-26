COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A dump truck crossed a highway median and crashed into several vehicles Friday, seriously injuring two other drivers and killing a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy who was on her way to work at the county jail, authorities said.

Deputy Angela Kane, 51, of Logan, died when the truck hit her pickup around 1:30 p.m. Friday on Route 33 in southeastern Franklin County, officials said. She had been a deputy for about 10 years, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

“It’s a tragic loss,” Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said at a news conference. “She’s just one of those people everybody liked.”

Plans are being made for a memorial, Baldwin said.

The crash happened after Ray Parks, 51, of Columbus, lost control when his front tire blew out, the Ohio State Patrol said. The dump truck he was driving crossed the median, struck five vehicles, including Kane’s, and then crossed back over.

Brad Cope, 38, of Toledo, who was driving a pickup, and Elizabeth Watkins, 40, of Mount Perry, who was driving an SUV, were taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital with serious injuries, the patrol said.

Parks and the two other drivers were not injured, the patrol said.

The crash is being investigated, and no charges have been filed, the patrol said.

