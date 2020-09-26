Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn State reported 458 new coronavirus cases at its main campus in State College on Friday, according to the Centre Daily Times.
This brings the total to more than 21,000 people affected by the virus on campus. Around half of patients have recovered and are not considered to be active cases.
Because of the rapid increase in cases, a new report from the White House puts Centre County in the “red zone.” That means there are 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
