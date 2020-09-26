PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This will be the 12th dry day in a row at Pittsburgh International Airport and going for 14 now on Sunday, with the chance of rain holding off until Monday.

This is the driest start to the season since 2017.

We are 2.02″ below normal.

Another day of sunshine is ahead with high temperatures right around 80 degrees.

Sunday will be the warmest day with a high of 82 with more sunshine!

Monday stays above normal with a few scattered showers ahead of a cold front and highs staying around 80.

Then, we will see a seasonable start to Tuesday with highs around 70 then temperatures will fall during the day.

Tuesday is the best chance for rain.

Once that cold front passes the chilly air is on for the rest of the week with highs only get in the low 60s.

