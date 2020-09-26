CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 46 New Cases, And 3 Additional Deaths
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This will be the 12th dry day in a row at Pittsburgh International Airport and going for 14 now on Sunday, with the chance of rain holding off until Monday.

This is the driest start to the season since 2017.

We are 2.02″ below normal.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Another day of sunshine is ahead with high temperatures right around 80 degrees.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Sunday will be the warmest day with a high of 82 with more sunshine!

Monday stays above normal with a few scattered showers ahead of a cold front and highs staying around 80.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Then, we will see a seasonable start to Tuesday with highs around 70 then temperatures will fall during the day.

Tuesday is the best chance for rain.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Once that cold front passes the chilly air is on for the rest of the week with highs only get in the low 60s.

