By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police and medics are on the scene of a shooting on 9th Street in downtown Pittsburgh.
According to Pittsburgh Police, a man was shot twice in the area of the 7th and 9th Street Bridges around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Police found the victim on the 100 block of 7th Street. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
A person was reportedly spotted fleeing the scene, according to dispatchers. The suspect is described as a Black man with long hair and wearing dark clothing, Point Park Police say.
No cause for the shooting has been released by Pittsburgh Police. Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.
