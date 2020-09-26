By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Minority Emergency Preparedness Task Force handed out personal protective equipment (PPE) in Arlington Heights on Friday.
The goal of the event was to draw awareness to the needs of those communities hit hard by COVID-19.
Agencies gave out washable, reusable masks, hand sanitizer and disaster preparedness kits.
Organizers say their mission is to save lives in the event of a major disaster or pandemic.
“It’s very important because this is the African American community, the disparate population, the vulnerable population, the underserved population,” Eileen Smith said. “So that’s why the task force was formed in 2008.”
The event also recognized National Emergency Preparedness Month which happens to be in September.
